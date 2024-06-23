Young pros bring home food to late night crowds

Many talented individuals, including advocates, photographers, college students, event managers, and those with a culinary background, are venturing into the food industry by creating their own brands. And many of them are helping their mothers sell their home-made food. In the last two months, over two dozen entrepreneurs have set up shop on Anna Nagar Fifth Avenue, offering a variety of delicious and innovative dishes to the late night crowd.

One of the crowd-pullers here is Ammavin Aduppankarai, a food truck operated by Senthil R. It opens after 7 p.m. and operates until 2 a.m. “Our speciality is fish kolambu (gravy) and dry fish kolambu. People opt for idli or dosa along with the side dish. All the recipes are curated by my mother,” says Senthil.

Plenty of dosa

On the opposite side is Dosa Street, a truck which has over 99 varieties of dosa. “We have variants in chilli dosa, schezwan special dosa, kaju specials which include kaju gobi dosa, kaju sweet corn dosa, and kaju palak dosa. We have been operating here for three weeks now,” says S. Rollands, who was in charge of the truck. All the dosas are priced between ₹50 and ₹120.

And next to this is Mor Panthal, which serves buttermilk. The person operating the truck says he sold Masala Mor, Carrot Mor, and even Beetroot Mor. A newcomer to this zone is Mama Momo. “I already have a restaurant at Anna Nagar. Seeing the crowd here, I set up this cart for momos,” says Sabari G., manning the counter. “We have big-bite momos and we also have something called naked momos, wherein you will have only the stuffing. We have six types of curated sauces,” he says. On an average, he sells 100 plates (each plate has six momos). A few feet away is Zolo Rohit’s cart, called Say Cheese. “All the cakes sold here are eggless. I’m a photographer and my mom is a chef. I wanted to expose her culinary skills to the world, so I started this cart part-time,” he says.

A techie at work

K.K. Tarun Santhosh is a techie. After the sunset, he opens his cart called Sugar’in. “I started this venture a month ago. I wanted to do something pertaining to food. So, I decided to sell cakes and rose milk curated by my mother. Our rose milk is a blend of tender coconut water and condensed milk. This creates a unique and refreshing taste that sets us apart from others.” Right next to Tarun Santhosh’s cart was The Madras Brownie House on Wheels. It is operated by Arshiya Hussain, 23, an advocate. “I am a home-baker. I wanted to give desserts at reasonable prices. So I started this business a month ago,” she says. She gets 100-120 customers at weekends. Vishal, a frequent customer, says Lotus Biscoff Brownie and Indulgence Platter is a must try.

