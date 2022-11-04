Young man held for attempting to murder schoolgirl in Erode district

The 21-year-old had earlier been arrested for trying to force the 16-year-old girl to marry him; while out on bail, he tried to slit her throat

The 21-year-old had earlier been arrested for trying to force the 16-year-old girl to marry him; while out on bail, he tried to slit her throat

A 21-year-old youth from the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp in Bhavanisagar, was arrested for attempting to murder a 16-year-old girl by slitting her throat, on November 2.

The girl, a student of lass 11 girl was returning from school when the young man followed her and slit her throat. The girl raised an alarm after which the man fled the spot. She was admitted to the Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam and later shifted to the GH at Perundurai. Doctors said her condition is stable. The girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the Bhavanisagar police who arrested Naveen Kumar, a painter.

CCTV footage showing the accused holding the girl’s hand and dragging her on to the road went viral on social media.

Inquiries revealed that last year, the youth had attempted to force the girl to marry him, and based on a complaint, he was arrested and lodged at prison. He was out on bail, and once again followed the girl on Wednesday. A case for attempt to murder under the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, was registered and Naveen Kumar was arrested and lodged at the district prison at Gobichettipalayam.

Police said four cases -- two cases of assault, one case under POCSO and one accident case, were registered against him at the Bhavanisagar police station.

