Young man accused in assault case escapes from police custody, caught later

07 August 2020 16:59 IST

A 20-year-old youth, who is accused in an assault case in Narikudi, escaped from police custody here early on Friday, but was nabbed within a few hours.

The police said that B. Prabhu of Narikudi was a co-accused in an assault case following a quarrel over cattle feeding on crops. The case was registered on Wednesday, and Prabhu was arrested on Thursday. While Prabhu was being taken to the sub-jail at Srivilliputtur, he escaped, at around 3 a.m. However, after an alert across the town, the police traced him in Srivilliputtur town at around 8.30 a.m. and he was taken to the Srivilliputtur Town police station.

