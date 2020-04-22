Yoga class for COVID-19 warriors

Doctors, para-medical staff and the police in Thanjavur district were taught simple yogasanas on Tuesday, to relieve the stress arising out of their involvement in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launching the classes at the Thanjavur Medical College here on Tuesday, the Zonal Officer, COVID-19 Prevention Exercise and the Commissioner, State Archaeology Department, M. S. Shanmugam expressed confidence that the simple `asanas’ would help relieve the stress among the field staff.

Collector M. Govinda Rao and others participated in the inaugural function.

IIFPT snacks

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology has also offered to supply the snacks formulated and prepared using IIFPT technology for supplementing and improving the immune system of the patients. The institute has prepared nutritious food products including 250 loafs of bread, 150 packs of cookies and 350 packs of enriched millet pops for distribution to the patients under medical observation.

The bread and cookies contain 9% of protein, 8.3% of fiber. Natural immune boosters such as turmeric, ginger, garlic and pepper are used in the products, which were free of trans-fat, said IIFPT Director C. Anandharamakrishnan.