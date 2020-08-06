Yoga and exercise to boost morale of conservancy workers in Palladam

Over 200 conservancy workers in Palladam Municipality, Tiruppur, start their day with exercise and yoga sessions.
The workers, permanent and outsourced, along with other staff from the Municipality gather at the Palladam Bus Terminus at 6 a.m. to do basic exercises and simple yoga. “We have been doing this for the last four months”, said Palladam Municipality Commissioner M. Ganesan.
“They are the frontline workers and they should be taken care of during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr. Ganesan said, adding that these exercises were intended to boost the morale of workers.
On Tuesday morning, a yoga and naturopathy professional from Pongalur handled the session, he said.
After the session that lasts 15 to 20 minutes, the workers will be given breakfast and kabasura kudineer (immunity boosting herbal concoction). On July 28, three conservancy workers from Palladam Municipality tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, Mr. Ganesan said that over 300 persons, including conservancy workers, dengue workers, watermen and staff members from the Municipality office underwent tests and the results were negative.
“Those three workers returned to work on Monday after recovering from the disease,” he said.
“We feel fresh after the session,” said C. Kittusamy (48),a permanent conservancy worker employed at Palladam Municipality for the last 23 years.
