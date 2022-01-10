YNOS Venture Engine raises ₹2.5 crore in seed funding

CHENNAI

10 January 2022 23:30 IST

YNOS Venture Engine, a business intelligence and analytics platform for India’s innovation and start-up ecosystem, raised ₹2.5 crore ($3,50,000) in seed funding.

The IIT-M incubation cell start-up received this funding from business leaders in the entrepreneurship ecosystem, including Arun Jain, founder of Polaris and Chairman and Managing Director, Intellect; Lakshmi Narayanan, former Vice-Chairman of Cognizant; Sarath Naru, Founder and Managing Partner, Ventureast.

The start-up said it had reached out to specific investors passionate about enabling the early-stage ecosystem. The funding received would be used to further scale technology investments and strengthen ongoing business development activities.

YNOS helps early-stage entrepreneurs to identify potential investors, understand the start-up landscape, estimate the valuation of an early-stage venture, and get access to top notch expertise among other things. It leverages the power of technology, advance data science techniques, marker analytics, and domain expertise to deliver customized insights and recommendations to early-stage ventures. These unique offerings have already on-board over 83,460 startups, 5,600 plus angels and over 1,500 VCs and networks as part of their exhaustive intelligence.

Thillai Rajan A., Professor, IIT Madras and Co-Founder YNOS Venture Engine, said, “Our mission is to create a fundamental impact on early-stage ventures through our unmatched intelligence on the start-up ecosystem. Most importantly, we target the big systemic challenges at the bottom of the start-up pyramid. The versatility of our smart platform makes it a relevant solution not only addressing the pain points faced by early-stage entrepreneurs but also investors, institutions and all stakeholders who want to be engaged with the start-up economy in the country.”