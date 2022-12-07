Y.K.Alagh, the expert who was on a fire-fighting mission at the height of Cauvery water dispute 

December 07, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former Union Minister and agriculture expert Y.K. Alagh, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday, played an important role in resolving the Cauvery issue when tempers ran high between the two riparian States of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, back in 1995-96.

Alagh was made the chairman of a three-member panel in December 1995 to assess the overall status in both the States. The committee assumed significance because the then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao himself announced it after being authorised by the Supreme Court to intervene in the dispute.

When Tamil Nadu was reeling under the failure of the northeast monsoon (October-December) in 1995, it approached the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal with a plea seeking immediate release of 30 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) of Cauvery water by Karnataka. It wanted the Tribunal’s intervention in making the other State make good the shortfall that had developed then. The Tribunal ordered the release of 11 tmc ft of water forthwith by Karnataka but the latter did not budge. It was at this stage that Rao discussed the issue with Chief Ministers of all the basin States and decided to send a team of experts. He asked Karnataka to release, as an immediate provisional measure, six tmc ft to its neighbour. Eventually, the southern State obliged him.

It was under these circumstances that Alagh took up his assignment. His team, comprising Bharat Singh, former Vice-Chancellor of the Roorkee University, and S.P. Caprihan, former Chief Engineer from Madhya Pradesh, visited the two States and held discussions with Chief Ministers and farmers’ representatives. In its report, the panel recommended that Karnataka release 11.4 tmcft to Tamil Nadu during January-May 1996. Thanks to a combination of factors, including the work of the Alagh committee, Tamil Nadu realised, during January-May 1996, around 27.62 tmc ft against the 25-year average of 25.61 tmc ft (as worked out in 2016 by the Supreme Court-constituted technical team) and 11.41 tmc ft for the five-month period in the interim order of the Tribunal. For the water year 1995-96, Tamil Nadu realised around 183 tmc ft, a shortfall of 22 tmc ft.

In an interview published in March 1996 by Frontline, Alagh described the paddy cultivation in Thanjavur region as “sophisticated” and pointed out that though Karnataka had a “low” level of irrigation, it had “diversified agriculture.” He continued to have interest in the dispute and in February 2018 when the Court gave its judgment on the final award of the tribunal, he wrote in The Hindu Businessline, suggesting the adoption of a three-tier dispute resolution mechanism, as being followed in respect of the Mekong river, the longest in southeast Asia.