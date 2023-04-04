Yellow rules the Chepauk on a breezy evening

April 04, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

At 6.30 p.m., Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped onto the field to join his teammates in practice. Appropriately, the eagle is coming number from the movie Vikram blared from the speakers and the excited crowd welcomed their Thala.

It was time for “Yellove” to come back home at M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk. And what a come back it was!

The closer you got to the stadium, yellow became the only colour you saw. But the very obvious truth, evidenced by the majority of Dhoni jerseys, is that fans are here for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Adhithya Balasubramanian, a fan who has travelled across the country for IPL, said: “This is extremely emotional because it’s possible that these are the last two months for Chennai’s adopted son as a cricketer”. But as the line up was announced every player received their bit of deserved love from spectators. As the countdown began for the Chennai Super Kings Vs. Lucknow Super Giants match, a stray dog made its way onto the field and proceeded to play tag with staff and players to the cheers of the crowd.

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway took Chennai Super Kings to an easy 101 runs in 8 overs; the former’s three sixes in one over cemented his place in the fans’ hearts. “They are making it seem like I can be a cricketer too”, laughed a fan. However, Chepauk acknowledges good cricket. So, when Gaikwad was caught, spectators applauded the fielding despite the obvious upset.

Karan Patel, who has travelled from Gujarat for this match, is confident of CSK emerging on top. “I’m watching him (Dhoni) after a long time”, said Srushti, who is returning to Chepauk after a gap of several years, “and it is definitely an emotional moment”. This match marked Dhoni’s return to Chepauk after almost four years and rumours are doing the rounds that his last match will be this season. However, as Kaushik said: “Let him do it (retire) his way. We don’t need to speculate”.

Rooting for Dhoni

With every wicket, the crowd asked for Dhoni until he came out after the fall of Jadeja’s wicket.

Spectators turned on their torchlights and rose to their feet as their captain walked in calmly and took his spot at the wicket. In quick succession, he scored two consecutive sixes before getting out but the fans had seen what they came for.

For viewers in Chepauk, the outcome doesn’t matter as much as the moments of watching a match in a sea of yellow sharing love for one another and it is because of one man and the franchise he built. For spectators accompanying fans, the breezy Monday evening at Chepauk presented a good experience.

The last over is always the hardest to watch but with a catch from the captain and an impossible target, the spectators were euphoric. With 19 runs left of the last ball, the sea of yellow took to its feet and waited for the match to officially end. CSK fans unconditionally love their team and it is moments like this win that reinforce that love.