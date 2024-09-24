Yechury had important role in success of INDIA bloc: CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said Sitaram Yechury, the late general secretary of the CPI(M), had a major role in the success of the INDIA bloc in the recent Lok Sabha election.

“He was instrumental in drafting the common minimum programme (CMP) for the United Progressive Alliance government led by the Congress (in 2004). He also played a major role in the formation of the INDIA bloc. Though there were differences of opinion with some parties, he stressed the need for the coming together of political parties to defeat the BJP. He was one of the reasons that the INDIA bloc achieved significant success in the Lok Sabha election,” he said, addressing a meeting organised by the State unit of the CPI(M) to unveil Yechury’s portrait.

Recalling the Communists’ role in forming coalition governments at the Centre after 1996, the Chief Minister said Yechury functioned as a lieutenant of late Harkishan Singh Surjeet who played a major role in the creation of governments led by Deve Gowda and I.K. Gujral.

Mr. Stalin said Yechury used his education and politics for the purpose of social change.

“He was one of the leaders, who were shaped by the Jawaharlal Nehru University and the credit for converting JNU into a Left fortress should go to him. That was why his mortal remains was kept at the university for the students and teachers to pay their respects. It remains an example to his intellectual capacity and he continues to be a guide to the youth,” Mr. Stalin said.

According to him, Yechury did not belong to the CPI(M) alone, but to the DMK and others. “If someone personified ideology in India, it is him. His loss is a loss to ideology,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr Stalin said Yechury shared a special bond with late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi and he would resolve seat-sharing talks in a smooth manner even if the local leaders of the CPI(M) were adamant. “I can never forget his smiling face,” he said.

N. Ram, director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Ltd., said though Yechury had opportunities in the academic world and other areas, he had an intellectual orientation towards the Communist movement and dedicated his life to the working class.

“His integrity, commitment to the cause, sacrifice and achievements in the political field remain as inspiration to all. His death is a loss to the democratic and secular forces in the country,” he said.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Ashok Dhawale unveiled the portrait.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said Yechury’s commitment to ideology and the cause he believed in was demonstrated in his efforts to force the late Indira Gandhi to quit as the Chancellor of JNU.

Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani said Yechury was not just a politician, but a political scientist.

CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan, TNCC president Selvaperunthagai, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, and CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan and Polit Bureau member G. Ramakrishnan were among those present.