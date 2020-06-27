Yechury demands high-level enquiry into Sattankulam custodial deaths

CHENNAI

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday demanded a ‘high level enquiry’ into police custodial deaths of P. Jayaraj and J. Bennix in Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district few days ago.

In a statement, Mr. Yechury said that he strongly condemned the deaths and demanded a high-level enquiry into the events that unfolded leading up to the deaths.

“A high level enquiry must be ordered into the circumstances leading to the magistrate's action of remanding them, despite serious injuries, to a far away prison [despite nearby prisons; doctors who sent them to prison instead of hospital and prison officials who did not note the grievous injuries while admitting them,” said Mr. Yechury.

He demanded that the concerned police personnel must be booked under IPC Section 302. Mr. Yechury also urged the State government to provide employment to one person in the family along with monetary compensation.

“State government must provide ₹1 crore compensation to the family,” he said. The deaths have triggered a wave of protest across India on social media.