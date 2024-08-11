Years roll by but TNUHDB residents’ woes continue

It is around seven years since the slum dwellers, residing along the banks of the Cooum in the heart of Chennai, were shifted to Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements at Perumbakkam, Navalur, and All India Radio (AIR) Nagar on the outskirts. However, the woes faced by them continue till date and so is a case filed in the Madras High Court for ensuring better living conditions.

Pennurimai Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation in Chennai, had filed the public interest litigation (PIL) petition in 2017 against uprooting hundreds of families from the city limits, where they could find livelihood opportunities, and forcibly relocating them several kilometres away. Senior counsel V. Prakash contended that they could be accommodated in alternative government land within the city.

Since the senior counsel complained that the families had been relocated to places which lack basic amenities, the High Court, on May 10, 2018, appointed K. Elangoo as an Advocate Commissioner to inspect the tenements and submit a report to the court with respect to the amenities provided over there. Accordingly, the lawyer inspected the tenements and submitted his report. On October 31, 2018, a Division Bench of Justices K.K. Sasidharan (since retired) and R. Subramanian suo motu impleaded 19 respondents, including Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, the Directorate of Collegiate Education, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, Aavin, and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.

However, after a lull for about six years, when the PIL petition was taken up for hearing on April 29, 2024, senior counsel G. Thilakavathy, for TNUHDB, claimed that the tenements on the outskirts of the city had been provided with all basic amenities and facilities. But Mr. Prakash disputed the claim and insisted that the Advocate Commissioner be asked to re-visit the sites. The first Division Bench, comprising the then Chief Justice, Sanjay V. Gangapurwala (since retired), and Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad, requested Mr. Elangoo to re-inspect the areas and submit a report afresh. The Bench also directed TNUHDB to pay a honorarium of ₹50,000 to the Advocate Commissioner, besides assisting him in all possible ways.

Accordingly, the Advocate Commissioner visited the tenements at Perumbakkam on May 25, 2024, those at Navalur on June 1, 2024, and those at AIR Nagar on June 8, 2024. He submit an interim report to the court on June 11.

The report stated that over one lakh people had been accommodated in 24,660 tenements constructed in 186 blocks, each containing ground plus seven floors, on 200 acres at Perumbakkam. There were multiple access points to this area, but no mechanism had been put in place to conduct checks. “As a result, it has become no man’s land and a hiding place for criminals who commit crimes in the city of Chennai or elsewhere,” he said.

He said that only a few of the 186 blocks had installed closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras through individual associations formed by the residents of those blocks, though many women had complained about lack of safety for girl children even during daytime. “Violence against women has increased over the past seven years. Many of the women demand an All Women Police Station at Perumbakkam,” he added.

It was also brought to the notice of the court that it was only after he filed his first inspection report in 2018 that a police station was set up at Perumbakkam. “However, the said police station is not exclusively for this area. The sanctioned strength of the station is 76 but the working strength is only 50. After deputing policemen for various other duties, only 20 are available for effective discharge of duty,” he said.

Mr. Elangoo went on to state: “The presence of policemen is not visible in this area. The frequency of police patrolling is very less as per people’s opinion. Yet another complaint is that drug peddling and the use of drugs among the youth is on the higher side. A shocking information is that the drugs easily reach the hands of school children. Therefore, it is just and necessary to increase police patrolling in this area.”

The Advocate Commissioner also recorded residents’ complaint regarding lack of adequate and clean water. Apprehending water-borne diseases, the residents were forced to purchase bottled water for drinking and cooking by shelling out ₹30 to ₹40 for a 25-litre canister. He also reported about piling of garbage and water stagnation at the locality during the rainy season.

Insofar as the tenements at Navalur were concerned, he said there were not enough number of lamp posts on the entire stretch and hence, there was no safety for women who return home after sunset. “Women in this area demand proper roads, adequate street lights, and deployment of sufficient police force. It has become a den for anti-social elements who are roaming around freely,” he stated.

It was informed to the court that some of the youngsters in the locality molest women and children under the influence of ganja and beat up men who question them. “A group of women gave a written complaint to me. The interaction with those women clearly reveals that the people here are in the grip of insecurity. There is a police booth but a constable visits it only for an hour during daytime,” he said.

He also recorded their complaints relating to frequent theft of two-wheelers and lack of potable water supply.

On the status of the tenements at AIR Nagar, Mr. Elangoo said there was no police station over here in 2018 but M-5 Ennore Police Station had begun functioning from January 6, 2020, with a full strength of 60 personnel. He said inspector M.C. Ramesh was actively working towards motivating the youth to take part in sports and discouraging them from getting attracted by anti-social elements. He said a playground must be established in the area for the benefit of the youth and steps must be taken to supply potable water to the residents.

CMWSSB report

On July 30, 2024, the CMWSSB filed its reply to the Advocate Commissioner’s report. Its counsel Krishna Ravindran told the court that the TNUHDB tenements at Perumbakkam fall outside the Greater Chennai Corporation limits. Nevertheless, since January 2021, CMWSSB had been carrying out the operation and maintenance over there by supplying 6.5 MLD (million litres per day) of treated water from the Nemmeli desalination plant. The bulk supply of water was being done through a 300-mm diameter dedicated pipeline from Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). The scope of CMWSSB was limited to supply of water to the underground tanks at the Perumbakkam North and South tenements. The internal distribution was done by TNUHDB, counsel told the court.

Mr. Ravindran also said the total requirement of the tenements was 16.5 MLD and therefore, the work on laying another dedicated pipeline of 400-mm diameter at a cost of ₹8.16 crore had commenced on February 5, 2024, and it was expected to get completed on August 31, 2024. He said the tenements at AIR Nagar were being provided with four to five lakh litres of water a day and the quality was up to the standards.

Police report

Filing a status report on behalf of the police, Additional Public Prosecutor R. Muniyapparaj said the Tambaram Police Commisssioner had deputed more than 70 policemen to the Perumbakkam police station. He said 30 CCTV cameras had been installed at the entry and exit points to Perumbakkam Ezhil Nagar and a patrol vehicle had also been put into operation, with policemen deputed in rotation.

Two special teams were monitoring the activities of drug peddlers at Perumbakkam and constables had been deputed exclusively to protect children and others from the drug menace. Further, a sub-inspector and two more constables visit the schools and colleges within the Perumbakkam police station limits and create awareness among the students of the ill effects of drugs, he said.

He said so far 48 history sheeters had been arrested in the locality and remanded in judicial custody and that all steps were being taken to keep a check on criminal activities.

On Tuesday (August 6, 2024), the first Division Bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice P.B. Balaji, recorded the submissions made by Mr. Ravindran as well as Mr. Muniyapparaj and requested the Advocate Commissioner to visit the tenements once again and file another report after three weeks. In the meantime, the Bench also advised that the residents form welfare associations to get their grievances redressed effectively.