‘Yatra will take place irrespective of hurdles’

Stalin using people to oppose it: Murugan

The BJP will undertake its ‘Vel Yatra’ as planned from November 6 to December 6 irrespective of hurdles, State president L Murugan said on Tuesday.

Accusing DMK president M.K. Stalin, who he felt was “trembling with fear” over the ‘Vel Yatra’, of using others to oppose the yatra, Mr. Murugan said that those opposing the BJP’s religious roadshow were planning to incite violence during the month-long campaign.

“I am not sure why Mr. Stalin is trembling with fear over our yatra. Unable to express that fear freely, he is using others,” he said.

“This yatra will definitely take place, no matter what the hurdles are, and it will be a turning point in Tamil Nadu,” he told journalists in Chennai.

Asked if police permission had been granted for the yatra, he said there were still four more days to go and countered, “Why are you assuming [there is no permission]?”

Those opposing it are the ones who are saying that there will be violence if the yatra goes ahead. “This means that those who are opposing it are the ones who have planned to create violence. The State government, the Intelligence Bureau and the police must quickly identify these people and take action against them,” he said.

The BJP leader further said their [opponents’] problem was not with the yatra but with the fact that people would get to meet BJP leaders and that they would join the party, “like thousands who were doing the same”.

National leaders of the BJP and Chief Ministers of important States will be participating in the yatra, from Tiruttani to Tiruchendur. “We have requested our national president, J.P. Nadda, to participate in the final event,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit and thanked him for granting assent to the 7.5% horizontal quota Bill. Later in the evening, he met Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to thank him on the quota.