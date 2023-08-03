Yatra to eradicate anaemia launched

August 03, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) has launched a yatra to eradicate anaemia in the country.

Fogsi president Hrishikesh Pai said he had launched the yatra from the northern States along the river Ganga.

He travelled to the remotest parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha and spread the pink waistcoat movement. Gynaecologists were enthused to reach out to the community and carry forward the message that to eliminate anaemia it is important to care for the girl child during her adolescence.

Mr. Pai said across the country people tended to adjust to their impoverished lifestyles. “We have to pull them out of their stupor and awaken in them the need to lead a healthy life,” he added.

Madhuri Patel, secretary general of the federation, lauded Tamil Nadu which had reduced maternal mortality rate and achieved the United Nation’s sustainable development goal of bringing down MMR to less than 70.

Federation vice-president S. Sampath Kumari said she would start the campaign from Kodaikanal next week. She recalled the State’s initiatives to improve women’s and maternal health.

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi said the Dravidian model devised by the Chief Minister aimed to develop the State. The government allocated ₹18,000 crore for health In the budget, he pointed out.

On the occasion, senior gynaecologists were presented the ‘luminary award’ and younger doctors and nurses were recognised for their commitment to ensure women’s health.