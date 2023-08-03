HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yatra to eradicate anaemia launched

Campaign will start from Kodaikanal next week

August 03, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) has launched a yatra to eradicate anaemia in the country. 

Fogsi president Hrishikesh Pai said he had launched the yatra from the northern States along the river Ganga. 

He travelled to the remotest parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha and spread the pink waistcoat movement. Gynaecologists were enthused to reach out to the community and carry forward the message that to eliminate anaemia it is important to care for the girl child during her adolescence. 

Mr. Pai said across the country people tended to adjust to their impoverished lifestyles. “We have to pull them out of their stupor and awaken in them the need to lead a healthy life,” he added. 

Madhuri Patel, secretary general of the federation, lauded Tamil Nadu which had reduced maternal mortality rate and achieved the United Nation’s sustainable development goal of bringing down MMR to less than 70. 

Federation vice-president S. Sampath Kumari said she would start the campaign from Kodaikanal next week. She recalled the State’s initiatives to improve women’s and maternal health.

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi said the Dravidian model devised by the Chief Minister aimed to develop the State. The government allocated ₹18,000 crore for health In the budget, he pointed out. 

On the occasion, senior gynaecologists were presented the ‘luminary award’ and younger doctors and nurses were recognised for their commitment to ensure women’s health. 

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.