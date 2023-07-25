Yatra to create awareness on nuclear science

July 25, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

“Anu Awareness Yatra - 2023” with the theme of ‘Atoms in the service of the nation’ was launched at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, on Monday.

The programme is being organised by IGCAR in association with the National Council of Science Museums (NSCM), Vigyan Bharathi - Arivial Sangam, Tamil Nadu, and Indian Association for Radiation Protection in seven districts of Tamil Nadu and three districts of Kerala as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

B. Venkatraman, Director, IGCAR, said the yatra will initiate scientific curiosity amongst the students in rural areas and spread awareness on the necessity of nuclear energy and the spin-off technologies developed by the Department of Atomic Energy.

K.A. Sadhana, Director, Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) said a mobile van of NSCM “Science on Wheels” would accompany this yatra in all the places to create hands-on experience for the students visiting the exhibition.

Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, in his message, said nuclear energy was an essential ingredient in the energy basket of the country and its efforts towards net zero carbon. An exhibition showcasing India’s nuclear power programme and societal applications of nuclear energy was organised.

