X-ray results on paper: Panneerselvam seeks TN CM’s action

In the wake of reports about Kovilpatti Government Hospital distributing X-ray results on paper instead of films owing to shortage of funds, AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam has urged the Chief Minister to provide sufficient films for hospitals across the State.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that he had pointed out earlier that the fund allocation for various people welfare measures were being reduced in the revised budget for 2021-22 and that this was being proved.

While the previous AIADMK regime allocated ₹19,420 crore for the Health and Family Welfare Department for 2021-22, the DMK government had allocated only ₹18,933 crore while presenting the revised budget, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out.

