WWF India trains mangrove ambassadors

In an effort to protect mangroves and sensitise people about its conservation, the World Wide Fund for Nature - India has identified volunteers from various parts of the State and trained them as mangrove ambassadors.

The “magical mangroves” campaign being organised along with Godrej and Boyce by the WWF-India is aimed at creating awareness, particularly among the youth, on the significance of mangroves and train them as influencers for protecting the ecosystem.

Ashish Rose, senior programme officer, WWF - India, said the second phase of the five-month long campaign was organised online to empower mangrove ambassadors in nine coastal States. They would spread awareness about the significance of preserving the vital coastal ecosystems.

The volunteers would take up awareness initiatives in eight districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruchi and Sivaganga.

Habeeba Fathima, a resident of Royapettah, is one of the mangrove ambassadors. “Mangroves do not get enough attention. It is a good opportunity for me to educate the youth, particularly students, on the ecological benefits of mangroves,” she added.