Free Telugu language classes from November 2

Updated - October 23, 2024 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

World Telugu Federation will begin free Telugu language classes for the next batch from November 2. The six-month course would be held every Saturday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at WTF, Ankur plaza, second floor, GN Chetty Road, T.Nagar.

A press release said about 7,000 people have learnt the language through the free classes held for three decades now. Every year classes are conducted for two or three batches. About 60 students recently received course completion certificates. For registration, contact 7305557322/ 9841616465.

