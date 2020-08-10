Wrong to say T.N. language policy is restrictive: Prof. Ramasamy

Prof A. Ramasamy

Chennai

10 August 2020 18:13 IST

Not everyone who learns Hindi goes outside State, says ex-Vice Chairman of TANSCHE

Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy cannot be dubbed restrictive as it does not prevent anyone from voluntarily learning an additional language, including Hindi, Prof. A. Ramasamy, academic and historian, said on Monday.

The former vice-chairman of Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education told The Hindu that any advocacy for the three-language formula, proposed by the National Education Policy, would only impose an additional burden on rural students. Students from poor families will be forced to learn a third language, which they may not need for practical purposes.

Countering former Anna University vice-chancellor E.Balagurusamy’s views in a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami opposing the two-language policy, he said it was erroneous to argue that learning Hindi was required as a link language within India.

“When I was researching for my book ‘History of Pondicherry’, my professor suggested I learn French, since France had ruled the territory. I then studied French. Many IAS officers, who wrote civil services examination in Tamil, had later learnt Hindi for administrative purpose, when posted elsewhere. Our students go to Russia to pursue medicine where the medium of instruction is Russian. They learn the language there as a bridge course. So, Hindi need not be compulsorily taught in schools,” he argued.

The former Alagappa University vice-chancellor, who authored the book, ‘Struggle for Freedom of Languages in India’, said lakhs of people in Tamil Nadu have learnt Hindi in CBSE schools and Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha. “How many of them have gone outside Tamil Nadu for work? In fact, people from other States are coming here in search of jobs. So one cannot argue that Hindi must be learnt from an employment perspective,” he said.

Tamil Nadu is not the only State to shun the three-language policy. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand predominantly have Hindi as the medium of instruction, as they feel that is sufficient, he contended.

“Dravidian leaders were never against learning Hindi; they only opposed its imposition. Even DMK founder and former Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai had purchased a book ‘Tamil-Hindi Suyabodhanai’ (self-learning) for 50 paise. But he wrote that he gave it up as he did not find time to learn it beyond a point,” he recalled.

Prof.Ramasamy, a student-leader during the anti-Hindi agitation, said Prof. Balagurusamy was way off the mark in his assumption that if Annadurai was alive, he would support the three-language formula. “My Ph.D thesis was on the ‘Language Policy of Annadurai’. Before convening the first-ever special session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on January 23, 1968, where the two-language policy was unanimously adopted, Anna had met about 60-70 student representatives including me at then Minister Madhavan’s house on the night of January 5. The meeting lasted till 4 a.m. the following day. It was there that he gave an assurance that the three-language formula will be rejected fore ver,” he recalled.