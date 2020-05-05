Wrong thinking on the part of the govt. to reopen liquor shops: Dhinakaran

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday condemned the AIADMK government for having decided to open again Tasmac shops outside Chennai.

In a statement, he said the it was “wrong thinking” on the part of the government, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, for having ordered the re-opening of the liquor shops “in haste” which would violate its own order against assembly of people. This would amount to “playing with the lives of people,” Mr. Dhinakaran charged.

The order to open the shops had only exhibited that there was “no chance” for the AIADMK government, which was frittering away the “golden opportunity” provided by the nature, to develop new ideas about raising resources, the AMMK leader said, calling upon the government to go in for a total prohibition and make Tamil Nadu a liquor-free State.