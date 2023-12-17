Written test for Industrial Trainees (Specialised Mining Equipment) in NLC India Ltd postponed

December 17, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The written test for the post of Industrial Trainees (Specialised Mining Equipment) Operation notified by NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) that was scheduled to be held at Jawahar Science College in Neyveli on Sunday has been postponed.

According to a press release from NLCIL, the preparation of the question paper in English and Tamil, conducting the written test, evaluation of OMR sheets, and declaration of results were assigned to an external agency. As many as 683 candidates had arrived at the venue to appear for the written test today.

However, during the distribution of OMR sheets to the candidates, it was noticed that the Tamil version of all the questions was not properly translated. Hence, it was decided to cancel the examination and reschedule it for a later date. The call letters, answer sheets and question papers were collected from the candidates. The test will be conducted at a later date, NLCIL said.

