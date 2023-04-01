ADVERTISEMENT

Writings should not instigate hatred, says Nirmala Sitharaman

April 01, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, felicitating Tamil writer Sivasankari, who was conferred the Saraswati Samman Award for 2022, in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Writing should create unity among people and should be for the good of all, the Union Minister said while speaking at an event got up to celebrate the conferment of Saraswati Samman Award to Tamil writer Sivasankari for her memoir Surya Vamsam

CHENNAI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that writings should not instigate communal tension, racism or hatred among people.

Writing should be used to create unity among people, development of the nation and aim at good for all, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sitharaman was speaking at an event to celebrate the conferment of Saraswati Samman Award to Tamil writer Sivasankari for her memoir Surya Vamsam.

The event was organised by Vanavil Cultural Centre and The Duchess Club at Chettinad Vidyashram.

Lauding Ms. Sivasankari’s work, the Union Finance Minister said that writing about issues such as drug abuse and alcoholism was not an easy task and it needed guts. “The writings act like a mirror for people in society,” she said.

K. Ravi, founder of Vanavil Cultural Centre, Nalli Kuppusami Chetty, V. G. Santhosam, M. Murali, Managing Director, Sri Krishna Sweets, former DGP R. Nataraj, and Nina Reddy, president, The Duchess Club, praised Ms. Sivasankari for her work.

Replying to the felicitation, Ms. Sivasankari said her work was a faithful narration and it was neither exaggeration nor did it contain lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US