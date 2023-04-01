HamberMenu
Writings should not instigate hatred, says Nirmala Sitharaman

April 01, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, felicitating Tamil writer Sivasankari, who was conferred the Saraswati Samman Award for 2022, in Chennai on Saturday.

Writing should create unity among people and should be for the good of all, the Union Minister said while speaking at an event got up to celebrate the conferment of Saraswati Samman Award to Tamil writer Sivasankari for her memoir Surya Vamsam

CHENNAI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that writings should not instigate communal tension, racism or hatred among people.

Writing should be used to create unity among people, development of the nation and aim at good for all, she said.

Ms. Sitharaman was speaking at an event to celebrate the conferment of Saraswati Samman Award to Tamil writer Sivasankari for her memoir Surya Vamsam.

The event was organised by Vanavil Cultural Centre and The Duchess Club at Chettinad Vidyashram.

Lauding Ms. Sivasankari’s work, the Union Finance Minister said that writing about issues such as drug abuse and alcoholism was not an easy task and it needed guts. “The writings act like a mirror for people in society,” she said.

K. Ravi, founder of Vanavil Cultural Centre, Nalli Kuppusami Chetty, V. G. Santhosam, M. Murali, Managing Director, Sri Krishna Sweets, former DGP R. Nataraj, and Nina Reddy, president, The Duchess Club, praised Ms. Sivasankari for her work.

Replying to the felicitation, Ms. Sivasankari said her work was a faithful narration and it was neither exaggeration nor did it contain lies.

