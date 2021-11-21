Writer returns payment received for Jai Bhim

CHENNAI

I felt betrayed: Kanmani Gunasekaran

Writer Kanmani Gunasekaran has returned the remuneration he received for penning the dialects for the film Jai Bhim. “I sent a cheque for ₹50,000 to 2 D Entertainment Private Ltd,” he told The Hindu and added that he felt “betrayed” by the film crew.

“When the director approached me for including dialects of the Nadu Nadu (Central Region), I was told the title of the film was Eli Vettai (Rat Hunting). I also told them that except a few names, everything suited the milieu of the region and the director agreed to change it,” he said.

Reservations over title

Mr. Gunasekaran, who in a Facebook post on the issue identified himself as a Vanniyar, said he had reservations about the film after the title was changed.

“There was a perversion after the many changes were included. They have denigrated our [late] leader Kaduvetti Guru and depicted the story against facts,” he said.