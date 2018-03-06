WRD floats e-tenders to open five sand quarries

To streamline the process of sand quarrying and ease the shortage, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has floated e-tenders for new quarries and hiring contractors to transport the sand to its depots.

Described to be a first-of-its-kind step towards bringing in transparency in sand quarrying, the WRD has called for e-tenders to establish five quarries in Tiruvallur and Cuddalore districts. This comes after the Supreme Court in February stayed the Madras High Court order to close down quarries in six months and not to open new quarries.

The quarries would come up at Uthukottai and Tiruttani taluks, Tiruvallur district and Azhagiyanatam, Vanpakkam and Thirukandesawaram villages, Cuddalore district.

The tendering process executed by the Mining and Monitoring Circle, PWD, would have contractors hired for quarrying sand along the Penniar river, Cuddalore district, Kosasthalaiyar and Araniar rivers in Tiruvallur district and conveying sand to the WRD-owned depots in the neighbouring villages. These depots would be located a few km away from the quarrying site along the river bed, according to sources in the Mining and Monitoring Circle, WRD.

Inspection by 5-member team

WRD officials said the quarries are being opened after inspection by a five-member team from the State Expert Appraisal Committee. The quarries were set up taking into account various parameters, including groundwater level in the neighbourhood and after testing samples.

Bidders have also been called for loading sand into the consumer vehicles at the depots. As part of its efforts to ensure hassle-free quarrying and sales, the departments plans to install CCTV cameras and also fix GPS equipment in the vehicles.

At present, the department is operating nine sand quarries in Vellore, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Villupuram districts. About 1,500 loads of sand are being distributed daily from these quarries. The volume of sand available would go up to 3,000 loads once the new quarries are opened in March-end.

S. Yuvaraj, president, Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners Federation, said direct sales by the government will help in curtailing the escalating prices. At present, Chennai gets only 100 loads of river sand against the demand of 6,000 loads daily.