WRD diverts surplus water from Poondi reservoir

Surplus discharge: Excess water being diverted from Poondi reservoir to save rainwater.

CHENNAI

11 November 2021 01:50 IST

It plans to store water upstream and flush the polluted stretch in city limits

The Water Resources Department has started diverting surplus water from Poondi reservoir to flush the polluted stretch of the Cooum river and store water.

Excess water from the Poondi reservoir is being released into Kosasthalaiyar river since October 10. On Wednesday, nearly 5,000 cusecs of surplus water is being let out through floodgates and water level is maintained at 32.9 feet against the full level of 35 ft.

Officials of the WRD said, considerable level of excess water from the Poondi reservoir that flows through the Kosasthalaiyar river, was already stored in nearly 14 storage structures like checkdams, including in Tamaraipakkam, Thirukandalam and Perumbakkam, before draining into sea. A minimum of 1,000 mcft of water would have been released from the Poondi reservoir.

In a bid to save more rainwater, the WRD is now diverting 700 cusecs of water from Poondi to Cooum river through the 15-km Link Canal near Aranvoyal, which carries excess water from Poondi to Chembarambakkam reservoirs.

Though the Cooum river in city limits carries some floodwater from local areas, the river upstream still largely remains dry. Floodwater from Poondi would help fill the newly reconstructed Korattur anicut, across the Cooum, and also flush the polluted urban stretch of the river. Officials said, the improved flow in the waterway would also help groundwater recharge in localities on the river’s sides. The city reservoirs are under close watch and the department is maintaining the same level of water release from the reservoirs, including in Red Hills and Chembarambakkam, as inflow and rainfall remained moderate. The total storage of the five reservoirs is now being maintained at 79.89% as more inflow is expected.

In Tiruvallur district, nearly 83 of 324 tanks, including Paruthipattu and Koilpadagai near Avadi, have reached their full capacity.

Similarly, Ambattur, Korattur, Madhavaram, Retteri and Kadapakkam lakes in Chennai limits have also filled up. Nearly 246 of 528 tanks in Chengalpattu district reached their full capacity as on Wednesday. Similarly, 158 tanks in Kancheepuram district are full and most others, over 25%-75% full so far, officials added.