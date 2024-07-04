GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WRD demolishes tailoring centre built on catchment land

Published - July 04, 2024 01:30 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of the WRD said that vast open lands along the main water channel in the village belong to the Department. 

Officials of the WRD said that vast open lands along the main water channel in the village belong to the Department.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An under-construction tailoring and typing centre for women, which was being built by the Usur village panchayat, was demolished by the Water Resources Department (WRD) as the building was coming up on the catchment land along the main water channel in the village.

Officials of the WRD said that vast open lands along the main water channel in the village belong to the Department. The tract of land on both sides of the channel has been used as a catchment area from where excess rainwater gets discharged into nearby waterbodies like streams and ponds.

Construction activities on the open land will result in the inundation of other areas like agricultural lands and residential areas. “WRD maintains many irrigation tanks in the region for domestic consumption and farming purposes. Construction, even for public purposes, on such open areas maintained as part of water conservation efforts are not allowed,” said K. Amrish, Assistant Engineer (AE), WRD (Anaicut).

Along with revenue officials and Village Administrative Officer (VAO) S. Aravindan, WRD officials, led by Mr. Amrish, had inspected the under-construction centre in the village. Initial inquiry had revealed that the panchayat officials identified the open land for the centre due to ease of access and the lack of alternatives.

Spread over 600 sq.ft., the centre was being built at a cost of ₹16 lakh to provide free training in tailoring and typing for women in the village. At present, an SHG group runs an ad-hoc training centre for women once in six months. The civic body had planned to build a permanent free training centre in the village.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.