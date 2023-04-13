HamberMenu
Woven bags or ruffian bags are banned: TNPCB

April 13, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Plastic woven bag.

Plastic woven bag. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Tamilnadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Wednesday reiterated that plastic carry bags used as ‘woven bags’ or ‘Ruffian bags’ are banned. “These single-use plastics are also banned. The manufacture, selling and distributing of these plastics is a violationas per the notification on ban on single use plastics issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu,” said a press release from TNPCB.

The TNPCB said, In a press release said that these single-use plastic items or disposable plastics are used only once before they are thrown away and littered. These littered plastics are of no value and cause a huge threat to living beings on land and marine life on waterbodies like such as lakes/rivers/sea and the ocean.

