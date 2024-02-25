ADVERTISEMENT

Worrisome decline

February 25, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

The annual count of stray dogs caught and Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgeries by the Greater Chennai Corporation from 2021-2024 (up to February 15, 2024) reveals a slight decline in capturing efforts.

The Hindu Bureau

Stray dogs roaming inconvenience for pedestrians and residents at Choolai in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

According to data from the civic body, the number of strays caught in January 2024 is 1,427. Whereas in 2023, 1,573 were caught in the same month, and 1,763 in the previous year. This indicates a decline in the trend.

In 2021, a total of 16,144 stray dogs were caught, with the highest numbers in February (1,352) and March (1,524).

In 2022, the total number of stray dogs caught increased to 20,559, peaking in July (1,841) and November (1,797).

In 2023, the trend shifted slightly, with a total of 19,640 stray dogs caught. March (1,912) and July (1,862) saw the highest numbers

