Tamil Nadu

World-renowned Alanganallur Jallikattu begins

The renowned Jallikattu in Alanganallur began on Friday morning

The renowned Jallikattu in Alanganallur began on Friday morning   | Photo Credit: Sanjana Ganesh

A total of 75 players entered the arena in the first round of the event, with the best players progressing to the next rounds

The people of Alanganallur sounded songs, cheers and whistles, when the first bull of world- renowned Jallikattu was released at 7.47 a.m. through the vadivasal, on Friday.

Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar, MLAs from Madurai, District Collector T. G. Vinay and Retired Principal District Judge C. Manickam who has been appointed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court as Chairman of the organising committee for jallikattu in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu and Avaniyapuram, inaugurated the event.

After an initial inspection of the arena by officials from the District Administration and the Police department, various stakeholders including the players took an oath to play the sport ethically.

With one round elapsing and the second underway, many bulls could not easily get out of the vadivasal as it was difficult to remove the noose tied around their neck and nose. Only around 30 bulls were released in the first round according to the members of the organising committee. A total of 75 players entered the arena in the first round. At the end of the third round, a total of 220 bulls were released.

Organising committee members gave away cash, gold coins, cycles, grinders, clothes, mobiles and vessels. Their commentary also garnered traction for humour. The best players of the first round progressed to the second round.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 11:57:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/world-renowned-alanganallur-jallikattu-begins/article30583304.ece

