World Organ Donation Day observed in Vellore

September 09, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VELLORE

World Organ Donation Day, falling on August 13, was observed at Sri Narayani Hospital and Research Centre (SNHRC) in Sripuram, near Vellore town, to encourage organ donation among the public.

According to a press release, N. Balaji, Director, SNHRC, said one person donating organs could save the lives of at least seven persons. Free food eliminates hunger, providing free education eliminates ignorance, but donating organs gives life to a person, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement R.K. Roja, who participated as a special guest, said: “No god or religion has said that organ donation should not be done. Organ donation can save life even after death. I appreciate Narayani Hospital for creating awareness about organ donation in the society.”

Ms. Roja also congratulated the SNHRC medical team for performing 50 kidney transplants. Film director R.K. Selvamani, Vellore Mayor Sujata Ananda Kumar, and Geeta Inian, Medical Superintendent of SNHRC, were present, the release said.