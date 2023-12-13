World looking at India’s inclusive growth model: T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi

December 13, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday said that India had an all-inclusive model of growth, and the world was looking at the country for examples, whether it was poverty alleviation, leveraging of technology, or sustainable agriculture and environment.

He was addressing the students and faculty at a day-long seminar on ‘G20 New Delhi Leadership Declaration: Role of Indian Academia in Formulating World Order’ hosted by Annamalai University.

Mr. Ravi, in his presidential address, spoke of various issues, including wars, the climate crisis, poverty, and the failure of the world order created post-World War II, plaguing several nations .

India is offering an all-inclusive development model to the world, he said, giving examples of the Mudra loan and the Jandhan programme. The microlevel economy has pulled out 14 crore people out of poverty, he said, adding that “India leveraged digital technology to achieve all-inclusive growth.”

The G20 leadership declaration is not just a document but a statement and reflection of the future. It is determined by Indian values that we need to have a world that is inclusive, equitable, and sustainable.

Mr. Ravi said that in 2015, during the climate change summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi built the International Solar Alliance (ISA), and many countries were not willing to join. But now, more than 100 countries are members of the ISA. India’s own capacity for solar energy had gone up more than 20-fold, generating almost 70 gigawatts of solar energy. India has also decided that by 2030, half of its energy needs will come from clean energy, and by 2070, it will have zero carbon emissions.

The G20, which was said to be an inclusive forum, left one of the largest humanities in the world, which is Africa. India, after taking the leadership, included Africa in it, thus becoming the voice of the global south, he added.

Vice-Chancellors R.M. Kathiresan of Annamalai University, S. Mohan of Puducherry Technological University, and V. Thiruvalluvan of Tamil University, Thanjavur, were present.