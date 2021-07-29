World Hepatitis Day observed

Screening, vaccination of health workers mark occasion

Screening and vaccination of healthcare workers against hepatitis B at government and private hospitals marked World Hepatitis Day on Wednesday. “Hepatitis Can’t Wait” is the theme this year.

With healthcare workers at high risk of contracting the infection, two government hospitals — Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate — kick-started an initiative to screen and vaccinate them.

Ninety-two staff nurses, hospital workers and technicians were screened for hepatitis B at RGGGH.

“Staff nurses handle intravenous lines while hospital workers handle biomedical waste. There are chances of transmission of infection. So, it is important for healthcare workers to be careful and get screened. All of them tested negative and we are planning to vaccinate them against hepatitis B,” E. Theranirajan, Dean of RGGGH, said.

At the Government Medical College and Hospital, Omandurar, more than 50 healthcare workers were administered hepatitis B vaccine in the first phase of the initiative. “Hepatitis B and C are viral infections that could lead to chronic liver diseases, such as cirrhosis or cancer of the liver. Hepatitis B is vaccine preventable, and now, we have anti-viral drugs that pave the way for almost 100% cure,” R. Jayanthi, Dean of the hospital, said. A continuing medical education programme was conducted on the theme “Hepatitis Can’t Wait” at the hospital.

At Gleneagles Global Health City, a workshop for patients and their families to spread awareness on hepatitis B was held.

GEM Hospital launched a free camp to mark World Hepatitis Day. Free hepatitis B vaccination, liver scan and blood tests would be offered.