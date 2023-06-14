HamberMenu
World Elder Abuse Awareness day observed at Vellore government hospital

June 14, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Doctors and students of Government Medical College Hospital, Vellore, taking part in the campaign to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness day.

Doctors and students of Government Medical College Hospital, Vellore, taking part in the campaign to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness day. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore observed the World Elder Abuse Awareness day, which is held on June 15 worldwide every year.

According to a press release, the hospital organised competitions among undergraduate students of various courses including MBBS, nursing and allied health sciences. The importance of the elderly and their contribution to their families, communities, and societies was also emphasised.

A students’ rally was launched by A.S. Kumari, chairperson, Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women, to focus on different types of abuses such as physical, emotional, mental, financial and sexual, and methods of prevention.

On the occasion, S. Pappathi, hospital dean, N. Ratha Thilagam, medical superintendent, Ms. Gowri Veligandla, vice-principal, Geetha, assistant resident medical officer, G. Abirami, professor and head, Department of General Medicine. Bijin Oliver John, assistant professor of Geriatrics Unit, participated, the release said.

