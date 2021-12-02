World Bank reviews work on Digital Chennai

Focus is on e-mobility, smart parking solutions

A team of World Bank officials held a meeting with representatives of various government agencies in Chennai on Wednesday to operationalise Digital Chennai to support planning and delivery of integrated urban infrastructure.

The Digital Chennai initiative is expected to facilitate digital solutions for urban mobility and operationalise Chennai Data Policy.

The project would enhance the capacity of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to plan, implement and scale up urban mobility initiatives.

The Digital Chennai initiative is expected to provide technical and analytics studies to support Chennai City Partnership.

The Corporation is set to select a consultant for integrated urban data platform, integrated urban project planning and management and data driven mobility planning and operations.

The CUMTA (Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority) will develop a citizens’ engagement mechanism. The Corporation will take the initiative on walkability improvement and the development of a parking policy, inclusive of e-mobility.

The civic body will improve parking solutions through public private partnership with World Bank support.

Infrastructure for EV

At the meeting, officials explained the proposals of the Corporation and the State government to form an EV Cell to develop systematic approach to charging of electric vehicles in residential areas, public spaces and semi-public spaces.

It is expected to develop a roadmap on how to implement the EV policy through effective business models and regulations.

The Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board, the Corporation and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation Chennai will complete a study on bus terminal development in Chennai through private-public partnership mode.

Officials said the Digital Chennai initiative would strengthen institutions for planning and service delivery.

The real time data, which had already been generated by the Integrated Command and Control Centre of Chennai Corporation, is likely to be used properly after the success of the Digital Chennai initiative.