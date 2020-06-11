WB funds for fighting COVID-19
The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday activated the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) of Coastal Disaster Risk Reduction Project assisted by the World Bank to utilise funds of ₹376.60 crore for containment measures against COVID-19.
A senior official said funds were available under the CERC and they could be used in case of a disaster-like situation. “Some funds are available under various components and we will use them for our efforts against COVID-19.”
Funds to the tune of ₹130 crore from the CERC would also be adjusted to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The State government also sanctioned ₹213 crore to Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation towards procurement of face masks, sample testing kits, RT-PCRs, N95 masks and disinfectants.
Though the CDRRP (with a financial outlay of ₹1,481 crore) was to be originally completed by July 31, 2018, it was extended till March 31 this year. Based on a request by the Tamil Nadu government and as per the recommendation of the Centre and the World Bank, the project was extended till June 30 this year.
Why you should pay for news - know more