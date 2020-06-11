Tamil Nadu

WB funds for fighting COVID-19

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday activated the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) of Coastal Disaster Risk Reduction Project assisted by the World Bank to utilise funds of ₹376.60 crore for containment measures against COVID-19.

A senior official said funds were available under the CERC and they could be used in case of a disaster-like situation. “Some funds are available under various components and we will use them for our efforts against COVID-19.”

Funds to the tune of ₹130 crore from the CERC would also be adjusted to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The State government also sanctioned ₹213 crore to Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation towards procurement of face masks, sample testing kits, RT-PCRs, N95 masks and disinfectants.

Though the CDRRP (with a financial outlay of ₹1,481 crore) was to be originally completed by July 31, 2018, it was extended till March 31 this year. Based on a request by the Tamil Nadu government and as per the recommendation of the Centre and the World Bank, the project was extended till June 30 this year.

