World Bank accords preliminary sanction for ₹2,900 crore to Tamil Nadu’s Health Department

Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare C. Vijayabaskar

Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare C. Vijayabaskar   | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The funds will be used to improve trauma care and obtain quality certification for government hospitals, State Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Saturday said that the World Bank had accorded preliminary sanction of funds to the tune of ₹2,900 crore to the State Health Department to enhance its services and make them on par with global standards.

Speaking to reporters at Pudukottai, Mr. Vijayabaskar said four-pronged schemes utilising the World Bank funds would soon be launched by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami which will include improving trauma services and making them on par with international standards and obtaining national-level quality certification for government hospitals across the State.

Mr. Vijayabaskar said the State Health Department had been consistently achieving many feats and had won appreciation from the World Health Organisation for achieving its targets on various parameters well ahead of the 2030 deadline.

