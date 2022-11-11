Workshop showcases State’s experience in care to accident victims

ADVERTISEMENT

The practices adopted by Tamil Nadu in providing emergency care to accident victims were shared on Friday at a workshop on strengthening trauma care in New Delhi.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ Centre of Excellence for Road Safety organised the workshop for State and Union government officials. The workshop ‘Strengthening trauma care: an essential component of road safety’ was funded by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Healthcare officials from various states and union territories attended the workshop.

According to MoRTH report in 2019 over 1.5 lakh people died in road crashes and 1.36 lakh people sustained grievous injuries, resulting in reduced quality of life besides medical expenses and loss of income owing to disabilities and loss of livelihood.

A good trauma care programme to improve road safety and efficient streamlined patient care delivery from evacuation to rehabilitation can help as nearly 50% of mortality occurs within the first 10 minutes of an injury, studies have shown.

S. Gopalarishnan, special secretary, Union Health Ministry said there is a need to go for a data-driven approach to solve the problem. At the workshop a solution developed by the Institute Indian Road Accident Database, for standardised reporting platform for road traffic trauma, was explained.