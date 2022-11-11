Workshop showcases State’s experience in care to accident victims

IIT Madras conducted the workshop for all Union government officials of states and union territories

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 11, 2022 19:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The practices adopted by Tamil Nadu in providing emergency care to accident victims were shared on Friday at a workshop on strengthening trauma care in New Delhi.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ Centre of Excellence for Road Safety organised the workshop for State and Union government officials. The workshop ‘Strengthening trauma care: an essential component of road safety’ was funded by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Healthcare officials from various states and union territories attended the workshop.

According to MoRTH report in 2019 over 1.5 lakh people died in road crashes and 1.36 lakh people sustained grievous injuries, resulting in reduced quality of life besides medical expenses and loss of income owing to disabilities and loss of livelihood.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A good trauma care programme to improve road safety and efficient streamlined patient care delivery from evacuation to rehabilitation can help as nearly 50% of mortality occurs within the first 10 minutes of an injury, studies have shown.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

S. Gopalarishnan, special secretary, Union Health Ministry said there is a need to go for a data-driven approach to solve the problem. At the workshop a solution developed by the Institute Indian Road Accident Database, for standardised reporting platform for road traffic trauma, was explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
health
higher education
engineering
road accident
trauma & emergency healthcare
road transport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app