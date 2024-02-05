Workshop on skull base surgery held

February 05, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI

A daylong conference and training programme along with cadaver demonstration workshop on skull base surgery was held at Government Stanley College and Hospital on Sunday.

ENT surgeon Mohan Kameswaran and 25 faculty members from across the country demonstrated skull base surgical techniques. As many as 350 delegates participated. The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University and the Tamil Nadu Medical Council offers credit points to participants.

Dr. Mohan was presented the doyen of ear surgery award on the occasion by P.K. Sekar Babu, Minister of HR and CE. He also commissioned a renovated seminar hall at the college. S.A. Ramesh, correspondent of CL Baid Mehta College of Pharmacy sponsored the renovation.

The workshop showcased microscope endoscopy, a minimally invasive procedure to remove cancerous and non-cancerous growths at the skull base. The process involves removing tumours through natural openings in the skull such as the nose and ears.

Dr. Mohan also released a book on skull base surgery authored by eminent faculty and compiled by Gowrishankar, head of the college’s ENT department. The hospital’s senior officials besides heads of departments and medical and nursing students participated.

