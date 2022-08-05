Workshop on menopause awareness gets under way

The Chennai Menopause Society is hosting the Indian Menopause Society’s three-day international conference

The Chennai Menopause Society is hosting the Indian Menopause Society south zone’s three-day international conference. The conference began on Friday.

The theme of the conference is holistic approach to healthy ageing with two live workshops. There will be a live laparoscopy workshop on uterine preservation and restorative surgery in midlife and a USG of pelvis in peri- and post-menopausal women.

The aim is to enlighten doctors who look after women past their middle age, said N. Hepzibah Kirubamani, organising chairperson. It would help learn and relearn about the consequences of menopause, she said. According to the National Statistical Office’s Elderly in India 2021 report, by 2031 the country would have 93 million men and 101 million women aged over 60. In 2021, the country had 67 million elderly men and 71 million senior women.

Women live longer with their life expectancy being around 70.95 years. With women attaining menopause at 46.5 years on average they spend a third of their life in the postmenopausal period. Most women suffer menopausal symptoms in silence, she added.

CMS conducts awareness programmes for teachers, lecturers and paramedical professionals besides holding screening camps and charitable health clinics.