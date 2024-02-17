GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Workshop on climate change held

February 17, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Environment and Climate Change, Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, and District Climate Change Mission, Kallakurichi, on Friday jointly conducted a district-level climate change workshop, bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders and others here to address environmental challenges.

Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and District Forest Officer Sumesh Soman delivered the inaugural address. M. Arunpandiyan, climate literacy and policy expert, Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission; S. Pavithrapriya, project scientist, Climate Studio, Anna University; J. Saravanan environmental expert, WAPCOS Ltd; Sabareesh Iyyappan, eco-conservative architect, Nannilam Eco-village, Salem; and M. Vetriselvan, advocate, Poovulagin Nanbargal, attended the meeting.

According to a release, the workshop envisioned a range of activities including capacity-building for local communities and government line departments; prioritising adaptation and mitigation planning for sectors in the district in need of attention, owing to climate change vulnerability; showcasing scientific evidence on climate change at regional and global platforms with emphasis on successful indigenous and technological interventions. These interventions aim at promoting community-centric, eco-friendly adaptation strategies contributing to building societal resilience.

