Workshop held for police vehicle drivers

The Police Department’s initiative to educate their drivers on vehicle maintenance and driving, received good response with 65 participants from across Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts attending the programmes.

There were 43 registered drivers from Vellore and 22 from Tiruvannamalai.

This was the second session of training programme for the drivers conducted at the Inservice Training Institute of Police department in Vellore on Thursday.

On September 14, a training workshop was organised to Armed Reserve Police personnel, where 95 persons participated.

Participating in the programme, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Inservice Training), Vellore, N. Koteeswaran said experts from the automobile industries provided inputs to the participants so that they can expand their knowledge on handling police vehicles without any difficulties.

Experts stressed on the periodical vehicle service and said that using genuine spare parts, engine oil and unadulterated fuel would increase the longevity of the vehicles.

They also insisted that drivers learn basic mechanical work so that they don’t have to wait for mechanics at odd hours and remote areas when on duty.