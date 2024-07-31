ADVERTISEMENT

Works to set up institute at Thalaivasal to be completed in 3 months: Minister

Published - July 31, 2024 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The works to set up the Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences at Thalaivasal in Salem district would be completed within two to three months, Minister for Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was a delay in establishing the institute during the previous government, he said in a statement, responding to the concerns raised by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on the completion of the project.

In 2019, it was mooted that the institute would be set up at cost of ₹564.44 crore. “When the DMK came to power in 2021, not even 50% of the works had been completed,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

He further listed the steps taken by the DMK to complete the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He further said that steps were on to fill vacancies in the institute through Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Tamil Nadu Fisheries University, Annamalai University and the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US