Works to set up institute at Thalaivasal to be completed in 3 months: Minister

Published - July 31, 2024 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The works to set up the Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences at Thalaivasal in Salem district would be completed within two to three months, Minister for Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan said on Tuesday.

There was a delay in establishing the institute during the previous government, he said in a statement, responding to the concerns raised by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on the completion of the project.

In 2019, it was mooted that the institute would be set up at cost of ₹564.44 crore. “When the DMK came to power in 2021, not even 50% of the works had been completed,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

He further listed the steps taken by the DMK to complete the project.

He further said that steps were on to fill vacancies in the institute through Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Tamil Nadu Fisheries University, Annamalai University and the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare.

