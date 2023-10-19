Works of Tamil writers draw the attention of European publishers at Frankfurt Book Fair

October 19, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The first edition of the Chennai International Book Fair (CIBF) held in Chennai in January has paved the way for translation of Tamil works into many foreign languages, including Polish, Norwegian, Arabic, Slovak, Hungarian, Italian, Welsh, English, Icelandic, Filipino, Lithuanian, Spanish, and French, at the ongoing Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany.

The works of Perumal Murugan, which have the most translations, have set the trend. Now, his books are going to be translated into Amharic, an Ethiopian language, and Icelandic.

“The diverse range of countries and languages we have interacted with is a testament to the global appeal of Tamil literature. Each of these interactions has presented us with potential translation opportunities in their respective languages,” said Elambaghwath, Director of Public Libraries, who is leading a team in Frankfurt. He said there was evident enthusiasm about Tamil literary heritage and the unique initiative “One Thought, One World: Uniting Through Translation.” “Our live translation sessions and the game, “TransLingual Tales” have been the highlights, garnering significant attention,” he added.

Many delegates from countries such as Italy and Lithuania showed a keen interest in the Tamil Nadu Translation Grant and the fellowship program announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the CIBF-2023.

Kannan Sundaram, of Kalachuvadu, said his publication had sold the rights of Tamil books to many minor languages, including Icelandic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Slovak, and Amharic. “Rights to Azerbaijan and Armenia were sold through CIBF-23,” said Mr. Kannan, who has been visiting the Frankfurt Book Fair since 2007. Asked whether these translations would bring in money, he diplomatically said the excitement of translating Tamil works into these languages would compensate for the money.

Peruml Murugan’s Pookuli is being translated in Amharic and Italian. The translation of Poonachi into Italian, Icelandic, Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Arabic is in progress. Similarly, One Part Woman (Mathorubhagan), A Lonely Harvest, Trial by Silence, and Current Show are being translated into Italian, French, and Zagreb (Croatian).

“It is a matter of great excitement. Perumal Murugan will break the glass ceiling for other Tamil writers,” he said. Sundara Ramaswamy’s Oru Puliyamarathin Kathai (The Tale of a Tamarind Tree) has already been translated into Slovak.

The works of Sahitya Academy Award winning Tamil writers, Periyar, C.N. Annadurai, and M. Karunanidhi, and nationalised books are going to be translated into European languages. Other writers on the list include Bharathi, Bharathidasan, Pudhumaipithan, Ki. Rajanarayanan, Ku. Alagirisamy, T. Janakiraman, Jayakanthan, Rajam Krishnan, Kannadasan, Prabhanjan, Erode Tamilanban, Abdul Rahman, Meththa, Vairamuthu, S. Ramakrishnan, Ambai, Thoppil Mohammed Meeran, and Imayam.

“The Tamil Nadu government is going to sanction the grants to these publishers as announced. It is also granting fellowship to international authors, publishers, and literary agents from foreign countries for participating in CIBF-2024, scheduled from January 16 to 18 at Chennai Trade Centre,” said T.S. Saravanan, Joint Director (Translation), Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation.