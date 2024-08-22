Works of late leader M. Karunanidhi to be nationalised

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has issued directions nationalising all the literary works of late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi without royalty. Among his literary works are 15 novels, 20 dramas, 15 short stories, over 200 poems, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Works of 179 scholars have been nationalised so far and royalty to the tune of ₹14.42 crore has been issued, an official release said.

An official release said, born on June 3, 1924 at Thirukkuvalai in the then Nagapattinam district, Karunanidhi’s love the letters took shape when he was as young as 14 years of age. His handwritten ‘Manava Nesan’ reflected his interest in writing and it was further clear with his writing in ‘Dravida Nadu’ led by former CM C.N. Annadurai.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he was 23 years of age, Karunanidhi penned the script for Rajakumari. He published ‘Murasoli’ from 1942 which continues to be published daily to this day.

Anarkali, Udhayasuriyan, Unnaithaan Thambi, Ilaignan Kural, Ore Mutham, Socrates, Samrat Asokan, Silappathikaram are among his stage plays. His literary works include Vellikkizhamai, Surulimalai, Vaankozhi, Pudhaiyal, Ore Ratham, Oru Maram, Poothathu Arumbu, Periya Idathu Penn, among others.

The late leader’s letters to his partymen have already been compiled and published. His autobiographical work Nenjukku Needhi comprising of six volumes reflects on his life, thoughts and works. On Thursday, on the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, orders were issued for nationalising the works of the five-time Chief Minister Karunanidhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.