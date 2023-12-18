GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Southern Railway begins work for second elephant underpass near Coimbatore

December 18, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas
A train passing through the temporary girders placed for the second railway underpass on B line between Ettimadai and Walayar in Coimbatore district.

A train passing through the temporary girders placed for the second railway underpass on B line between Ettimadai and Walayar in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Southern Railway has begun works for the second underpass for wild elephants on the railway line linking Tamil Nadu and Kerala near Coimbatore.

Two temporary girders were placed on the ‘B’ line (of the ‘A’ and ‘B’ twin single line) between Ettimadai and Walayar stations on December 14, after suspending traffic through the line.

ALSO READ
Railway staff saved 87 elephants from getting hit by trains on ghat section linking Tamil Nadu–Kerala from April this year

The Railways diverted nine trains towards Coimbatore and two trains towards Walayar via ‘A’ line for the works. Coimbatore – Shoranur MEMU (06805) and Shoranur – Coimbatore MEMU (06804) were cancelled.

Traffic through the ‘B’ line resumed after the successful placing of the two girders with inbuilt track at the location ‘KM 506/900 – 506A/00’.

Officials with the Southern Railway and its Palakkad Division are closely monitoring the works. After the construction of the concrete structure, temporary girders will be replaced by composite girders with track.

ALSO READ
‘Night, early morning trains cause most elephant deaths’

The first underpass, also on the ‘B’ line and first of its kind implemented by the Southern Railway, was commissioned on June 10 this year. Built at the location ‘KM 505A/400 -500’, it has 18.3 m width and 6 m height.

Wild elephants started using the underpass for safe crossing of the railway line, which passes through Solakkarai reserve forest of Madukkarai range of the Coimbatore Forest Division, soon after its commissioning. With elephants have patronised the underpass, the Railway and Tamil Nadu Forest Department expect that fatalities of the pachyderm on the track will come down drastically.

During a visit to Coimbatore in October, General Manager of Southern Railway R.N. Singh said the possibility for construction of a third underpass on the Ettimadai - Walayar section was under evaluation.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation) / wildlife / forests

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.