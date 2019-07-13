Working without funds, says T.N. Idol Wing head Ponn Manickavel

“I don’t even have an assistant or a typist. I get work done by the team members. We are not even given basic computer equipment and we have had to buy them at our own expense,” said Idol Wing head, retired IG Ponn Manickavel, speaking to reporters after investigation in Palani late on Friday.

He alleged non-cooperation from the State in timely release of funds for bringing back smuggled idols.

“A Nataraja idol was sold to a museum in Adelaide in 2001 for ₹30 crore. The museum was willing to return it. I had written to former DGP Rajendran nine months ago, requesting funds to bring back the idol. But it was delayed inordinately and the idol couldn’t be brought back. We are working under tremendous pressure with no funds and manpower. I have been spending from my own pocket and pension even for commuting and food expenses of the team,” charged the officer.

“The Tamil Nadu government should release funds to bring back traced idols from museums in foreign countries. So far, we have traced 20 idols in different countries,” Mr. Manickavel said.

He added that witnesses in idol smuggling cases were being threatened and attempts were being made to gag them. “The State should ensure protection of witness in these cases. Else, I will knock on the doors of the Madras High Court,” he said.

The Supreme Court in April upheld the appointment of special officer in-charge of the Idol Wing-CID and retired Inspector General (IG) of Police A.G. Ponn Manickavel on Friday.

Mr. Manickavel was entrusted with probing idol theft cases by the Madras High Court, as head of the Idol Wing-CID, Chennai, upon his superannuation on November 30, 2018. Aggrieved over this order of the Madras High Court, the Tamil Nadu government had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court.

The apex court directed him to not just continue investigating, filing chargesheets and prosecuting in the pending cases but also to do so in cases arising in the future during his tenure.