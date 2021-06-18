Workers’ safety a priority in Metro’s phase II project

CHENNAI

Contractors told to address people’s grievances too

Ahead of the beginning of a full-fledged construction of the phase II project, Chennai Metro Rail has instructed contractors to give priority to the safety of workers.

Last week, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials discussed various aspects of the project with contractors.

Officials said they impressed upon the contractors the safety of the workers.

“We do not want any compromise on their safety. We have reiterated that clearly during the meeting and will monitor it keenly when the work is in progress. Also, we want the contractors to attend to public grievances, if any, that arise when the construction is on. After all, this project is for the people and any complaint they have should be attended to by the contractors immediately,” an official said. They have also instructed the contractors to stick to deadlines and finish the project on time.

So far, Chennai Metro Rail has awarded four contracts to three firms in this project. Hindustan Construction Company and KEC International Limited, in a joint venture, will build an elevated stretch from Poonamallee to Porur. Tata Projects will take care of the stretch from Madhavaram to Kellys. Larsen and Toubro will build an elevated stretch from Porur to Power House and an underground stretch from Kellys to Taramani.

In four years, these two elevated stretches will be opened to public. Subsequently, the underground stretches too may be ready.