Workers of National Textile Corporation mills in T.N., closed for nearly three years, to stage protests for wages

Workers of the National Textile Corporation (NTC) mills in the State will stage protests on April 20, demanding payment of their wages.

Trade union leaders T.S. Rajamani and M. Arumugam said workers of the seven mills in the State have been receiving only 50% of their wages since May 2020, when the mills were closed during the lockdown for COVID-19. However, for the past six months, the workers have not received even the 50% wages.

The mills have since remained closed, but about 30 workers and staff are going in every day even now, for maintenance of the machinery, power house, security, etc. But these workers are not getting paid.

“A worker spends for petrol when he goes to the mill on his two-wheeler. So, he is spending his money to go to work and is not paid his wages,” Mr. Rajamani said.

The trade union leaders submitted a memorandum to Coimbatore district Collector Kranthi Kumar Pathi on Thursday, demanding payment of wages for these workers, from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. They also said the workers will stage protests in front of the NTC mills in the State on April 20.

“We have approached the Madras High Court and have also submitted a petition to the Central Labour Commissioner. We have met Ministers and officials several times. But, there is no relief for these workers,” said Mr. Arumugam.